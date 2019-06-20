EPFO Recruitment 2019: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO has invited applications for 280 Assistant post vacancies on its official website – epfindia.gov.in. The applications for the Assistant posts can be submitted only through the official website of the EPFO. Interested candidates need to check the details such as eligibility criteria and other necessary information regarding the recruitment process of the vacancies. According to reports, the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for June 25, 2019.

This recruitment drive is being conducted by the EPFO to fill 280 vacancies against the said posts. Candidates must note that applications will not be entertained after the last date of submission. The authority will be conducting a recruitment examination to select the best candidates for the vacant posts. Reports say that the Preliminary Examination will be held on July 30 and 31, 2019 and the admit cards for the same will be issued on the official website tentatively on July 20.

EPFO Assistant Posts: Important Dates

Online application submission starts from: May 30, 2019

Closure of the online application process: June 25, 2019

Admit Card for Prelims to release on: July 20

The last date for downloading the admit cards: July 30, 2019

Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) to be held on: July 30 and 31, 2019

EPFO Assistant Posts: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have a degree or equivalent from recognized University.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 20 to 27 years of age as on the last date of application submission

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of EPFO and submit the filled up application for EPFO Recruitment 2019: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php

