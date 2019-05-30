The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is inviting forms for the posts of Assistant across the country. The candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the official website. The candidates can access the website for the recruitment process till June 25, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @epfindia.gov.in

2. Click on the job link on the homepage

3. Click on the Assistant posts

4. Fill up all the information

5. Download the document

6. Take the print out for the future reference

Examination Pattern:

The examination for the Assistant posts will be held on July 30 and July 31, 2019. The examination will be based on objective type exam where question paper will be objectives. The selection will be done on the basis of 2 phases. The first one will be the preliminary exam and the second phase will be the main exam.

Educational Qualification:

The aspiring candidates should have a bachelor’s degree from the recognised university. The age should be at least from 20 to 27 years.

Fee details:

Rs 250 has been advised by the department for the categories including SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental candidates and female candidates & economically weaker sections.

Rs 500 is for the general category who are not identified by the concerned departments.

Vacancy details:

General -113 Posts

OBC NCL – 76 Posts

EWS – 28 Posts

SC – 42 Posts

ST – 21 Posts

Pay Scale:

The department has notified the pay scale of Rs 44,900 under the 7th pay commission scale.

The department has also identified the examination centres for phase I and phase II where the department has maintained the exam centres across the country. For both Preliminary and Main exam where candidates from different categories will be able to write their question papers for the EPFO exams.

