EPFO SSA admit card 2019 released: Social Security Assistant recruitment exam hall ticket has been released by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation on its official website @epfindia.gov.in, candidates those who had applied for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website.

EPFO SSA admit card 2019 released @epfindia.gov.in: Employees Provident Fund Organisation has declared the admit card for Social Security Assistant recruitment on its official website, candidates those who had applied for the EPFO SSA recruitment 2019 can visit the official website, of EPFO — epfindia.gov.in. to check and download the hall ticket for the same.

The phase 1 SSA preliminary examination will be held on August 31, and phase 2 SSA preliminary examination is scheduled on September 1, by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Candidates must keep their registration number and password handy in order to download the hall ticket. All those candidates who have an under-graduation degree from any stream are eligible to apply for the post of Social Security Assistant.

Steps to download EPFO SSA admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO — epfindia.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Recruitment of Social Security Assistant”

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page,

Step 4: Login with your EPFO registration number and password on your phone

Step 5: Your EPFO SSA admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download EPFO SSA admit card 2019 and take a printout for future reference.

The selection process is based on the preliminary examination followed by the main examination. The last one is Computer Skill Test. The preliminary examination will have 100 questions of 100 marks and the time allotted to the candidates to complete the exam is 1 hour. The test will be objective type and will comprise of questions from English language, reasoning ability, and numerical aptitude.

Phase –I is qualifying in nature and for each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth of the mark assigned to that question. This recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 2189 Social Security Assistant posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App