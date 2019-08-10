EPFO SSA admit card 2019: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the admit cards for the SSA exam 2019 on epfindia.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit cards with the help of the steps given below.

EPFO SSA admit card 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the hall tickets for EPFO Social Security Assistant (SSA) Exam 2019 through its official website – epfindia.gov.in. All those who have filled the application form for the upcoming recruitment examination to be conducted by EPFO must download their respective admit cards from the official website.

The EPFO SSA admit card 2019 or EPFO SSA hall ticket 2019 or EPFO SSA call letter 2019 on the EPFO official website mentioned above. The direct link to download the admit card has been given below. Reportedly, the EPFO will conduct the SSC examination 2019 at various examination centres on August 31 and September 1, 2019.

How to check and download EPFO SSA admit card 2019?

1. Log into the official website of the authority – epfindia.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Social Security Assistant”

3. Candidates will be taken to a new window

4. Here, enter your login details such as your Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB in the format (dd-mm-yy)and click submit

5. The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

6. Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2019: Important dates

1. EPFO SSA Prelims (Phase-I) to be held on August 31 and September 1

2. EPFO SSA Main Examination 2019 (Phase-II): to be held after the release of Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) result

3. EPFO SSA Main Examination 2019 admit cards: Yet to be notified

4. Skill test (Phase-III) or Computer Data Entry Test Date: To be notified

5. EPFO SSA Skill Test admit card date: To be notified later

Those who are selected for the posts will get remuneration under Level 4 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) group C with Entry Pay Rs. 25,500 under 7th Pay.

