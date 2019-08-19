EPIL, New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Deputy General Manager by the Engineering Projects (India) Limited, New Delhi on the official website. Interested candidates can apply through the online format on or before September 05, 2019.

EPIL, New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Engineering Projects (India) Limited, New Delhi has invited applications for the post of Deputy General Manager on the official website. Candidates who are interested can apply through the online format on or before September 05, 2019. EPIL is a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Department of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Deputy General Manager: 01

Eligibility Criteria for Deputy General Manager Post

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager: Candidates should have ACS as qualified and minimum 55 percent marks in Graduation.

Age limit: Candidates should not be more than the 43 years (Age relaxation according to the government norms)

Pay Scale: Rs. 80,000 – 2,20000/- (E-5 Level)

How to Apply

Eligible applicants are requested to apply online in a format through EPIL official website on or before September 05, 2019.

Online registration has been opened from August 17, 2019 for all the candidates. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully before filling the online application.

Applicants who are employed in the Central Government’s Departments / State Government’s Departments / Public Sector Enterprises etc. will be required to produce NOC (No Objection Certificate) at the time of Interview from their employer. In case their application has not been forwarded through proper channel, failing of which, you will be permitted to appear in the interview. Candidates will not be eligible for the reimbursement of to and fro traveling expenses.

Internal candidates who have required educational experience etc will be eligible for the post to apply. Candidates will be considered on the basis of equal merits. Otherwise, they will be considered for the rejection if applied for the similar position in any of the units or divisions of the company, in the course of the one year preceding the time of the current recruitment.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App