ERNET Delhi Recruitment 2019. The post for Project Engineer Level 1 & 2 has been notified by the Education and Research Network (ERNET), Delhi. Interested and Eligible Candidates can appear for the Walk-in-Interview on June 21, 2019.

ERNET Delhi Recruitment 2019: Education and Research Network (ERNET), Delhi has notified for the post of Project Engineer Level 1 & 2. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the post. Candidates can appear for the Walk-in-Interview on June 21, 2019.

ERNET Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

There is a total of 24 posts available for Project Engineer, Out of which approx 05 posts for the Level 1 Project Engineer, and 19 posts for Level 2 Project Engineer.

ERNET Delhi Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for ERNET Delhi Project Engineer post

For Candidates applying for the post of Project Engineer (Level 1 & Level 2), they must have the degree of B.E./B.Tech. MCA/M.Sc./M.E./M.Tech. or Equivalent degree in the relevant discipline with at least 3 years of experience in the respected field.

ERNET Delhi Recruitment 2019: How to apply for ERNET Delhi Project Engineer post

Eligible and Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in-Interview on June 21, 2019, from 09:30 am. The student must visit ERNET India, HQ 5th floor, Block – I, A Wing, DMRC IT Park, Shastri Park, Delhi-110053, along with their respective documents.

ERNET is the National Research and Education Network which supports the needs of the research and education community within the country. Established in 1998, it is an autonomous scientific society which comes under the Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology.

For more details, Candidates can log in to the official website of the Education and Research Network (ERNET), i.e ernet.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App