ESIC admit card 2019 to release soon: ESIC is soon going to issue the admit cards for the Upper Division Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 and Steno Mains exam 2019. The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), esic.nic.in.

ESIC admit card 2019 to release soon: The admit cards for the Upper Division Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 and Steno Mains exam 2019 will be soon issued by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). All the candidates who have appeared in the exam will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). ESIC is going to hold the Upper Division Clerk Phase I exam 2019 and the other is the Steno phase 1 Main exam 2019 on July 14, 2019, at different exam centers. The link for downloading the admit cards for the Upper Division Clerk Phase I prelim exam 2019 and the Steno Phase I exam 2019 along with the venue of the examination will be available for the candidates very soon on the official website of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), esic.nic.in.

Steps to download the ESIC admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), esic.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UDC Prelims examination and Steno Mains examination admit card 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: The admit cards for the Upper Division Clerk Phase I prelim exam 2019 and the Steno Phase I exam 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it with you for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App