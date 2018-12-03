ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2018: Online applications have been invited for the recruitment of 79 Junior Engineer through the official website - esic.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply for the post.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2018: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer vacancies through its official website – esic.nic.in. All the interested and eligible candidates can log into the website and check the notification. As per reports, there are as many as 79 vacancies against the Junior Engineer posts.

Candidates must apply through the prescribed format on or before the last date for submission of the application forms through the online portal. According to reports, the last date for applying to the post has been scheduled for December 15, 2018. Candidates can fill their applications and submit the same at esic.nic.in.

How to download notification of ESIC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of ESIC – esic.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “Recruitment” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, click on the link, “Advertisement for Recruitment to the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – 2018 in ESI Corporation.”

Candidates will again be redirected to a PDF

Read the instructions and start applying

How to apply online?

Visit the above mentioned official website and click on the recruitment option

Now, click on the red moving link on the top of the page which reads, “Click here for Apply online”

Candidates will be taken to the application page

Fill in all the details and upload the necessary documents such as photograph, signature, and submit

Candidates need to take a print out of the application form for future reference

Candidates must note that for any technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of ONLINE APPLICATION, they can contact the helpdesk of ESIC through e-mail or via call.

E-mail – esicjehelpdesk@gmail.com

Phone Number: 18002660719 (10:00 AM to 05:00 PM) only on weekdays

Direct link to read notification: https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/3841eba79191c73c2ada437e89b1a42a.pdf

