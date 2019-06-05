ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2019: 7 pay commission benefits to ESIC. ESIC- Employee's State Insurance Corporation Delhi is recruiting candidates for Fulltime Contractual Specialist, Part Time Contractual Specialist and Senior Resident. Aspirants with medical qualification can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 June 2019.

ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2019: Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Senior Resident and Specialist. The candidates who want to apply for ESIC can appear for the walk in interview on June 10, 2019.

The walk in interview date is june 19,2019 and a total number of vacancies in ESIC is- 41, with maximum vacant posts in Senior resident- 25 posts, followed by Super specialist 2 posts, and Specialist four posts.

As per 7th pay commission for full-time contractual speiclaists, the remuneration will be as per 7th pay commission adopted by ESIC. For part-time contractual specialists- Rs 40,000 per month for 2 sessions of 2 hours per day for 5 days. Rs 1000 extra per session for two hours.

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC): Eligibility criteria for Super Specialist, Specialist, and Senior resident:

Senior Resident – 25 vacant posts, required qualifications- Postgraduate (PG) Degree/Diploma in specified specialty and for a casualty in Internal Medicine/General Medicine/Critical Care from recognized University. Super Specialist – 2 vacant posts, MBBS, MD/MS/DNB, DM/MCH in concerned super specialty and registered with MCI/State Medical Council. Specialist – 4 vacant posts, Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in concerned specialty from a recognized University with 3 to 5 years of experience

Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC): Age

The aspirant should not be more than 37 years old and the relaxation for SC/ST/PWD candidates will be as per rules. Super Specialist – not more than 64 years Full-Time Contractual Specialist – not more than 45 years Part Time Contractual Specialist – not exceeding 64 years

For the unaware, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is a self-financing social security and health insurance scheme for Indian workers. This fund is managed by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) according to rules and regulations stipulated in the ESI Act 1948.

