ESIC Hospital Alwar Recruitment 2019: 22 Specialist and Senior Resident Post vacancies has been reported by the ESIC for recruitment. Interested candidates can check all the necessary details before filling up the application form.

ESIC Hospital Alwar Recruitment 2019: ESIC Hospital Alwar has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist and Senior Resident vacant at the organisation. All those who are interested and eligible must appear in the walk in interview to be conducted by the authority on September 18 and September 19, 2019.

ESIC Hospital Alwar Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Posts: Specialist and Senior Resident

According to the notification, there are a total of 22 vacant positions for both the designation and both has 11 vacancies each. Candidates must note that they need to fulfill all the criteria for appearing in the interview.

ESIC Hospital Alwar Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Walk-in-interview: September 18, 19

ESIC Hospital Alwar Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for the vacant positions

Educational Qualification:

Specialist: Candidates must have a PG Degree/ DNB or Diploma in concerned speciality from a recognized University with at least three years of professional experience. Or candidates having Post Graduate Degree / DNB and five (05) years experience after completion of diploma programme are eligible to apply. Candidates registered with the Medical Council of India or State are preferred.

Senior Resident: Candidates having a PG Degree/ Diploma with specialisation in the concerned field from a recognized University with a valid MCI/State registration are eligible to apply for the post.

How to Apply for the above mentioned posts?

Candidates must attend the walk-in interview on the scheduled dates i.e. on September 18 and 19, 2019. They are required to carry necessary documents while attending the interview.

