Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital Kanpur (ESIC Hospital Kanpur) has invited applications for the post of Socialist Doctor, through a walk-in-interview which will be conducted on September 13. The candidates who wish to appear in the walk-in-interview have to fulfill some essential requirements.

There are total 6 posts for which the recruitment process has been conducted and the eligibility criteria for Specialist Doctor post is minimum education qualification of post-graduation or diploma in concerned specialty from a recognized university with 3/5 years of experience after post-graduation or diploma respectively.

The recruitment of Doctors (Specialists) is full time/part-time job based on the contract of one year or till the regular post is filled up, whichever is first. The 6 posts for full time/part-time Specialists are Chest (Pulm, medicine), General Medicine, Dermatology and STD, Anesthesia, Radiology (part-time only), and Pathology (part-time only). Applicants who want to appear for the interview, have to report for the registration between 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on September 13 at the office of the Medical Superintendent ESIC Hospital, Jajmau Kanpur.

The fee for the candidates belonging to UR/OBC category is Rs 300, which needs to be deposited by a Demand Draft (non-refundable) in favor of ESI FUND ACCOUNT NO. 1, payable at STATE BANK OF INDIA, Kanpur, UP and fee for the candidates belonging to SC/ST category is Rs 75, which again needs to be deposited by a Demand Draft (non-refundable), while PWD and Female applicants are excused from the payment of fee.

For the application form and more details, candidates can visit the official website www.esic.nic.in or download the PDF from https://bit.ly/2HyWedH

