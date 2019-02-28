ESIC JE result 2019: The candidates who appeared for the examination should note that the qualifying marks for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) are 45 percent for general category students and at least 40 percent marks for OBC and reserved group candidates. Here's the detailed cut-off!

ESIC JE result 2019: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has finally announced the results for the recruitment exam that was conducted in order to fill the positions of junior engineer – civil and electrical. The aspirants who sat for the examination are advised to check the results at the official website of ESIC that is esic.nic.in.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation conducted the examination on January 24, 2019 where a large number of aspirants appeared. After the declaration of result, a total of 48 candidates have been selected for Junior Engineer (civil) posts and a total of 26 aspirants have cleared the cut-off to be selected for the post of Junior Engineer (electrical).

The students who sat for the recruitment examination should not only check the result but also download it for further use. To save you from the chaos, we have listed the easiest ways to download your ESIC JE result 2019!

Step 1: Go on the official website of ESIC i.e., esic.nic.in

Step 2: Find the option of ‘recruitment’ on the homepage.

Step 3: After a new page opens, find the option of ‘final result written exam JE..’

Step 4: Click on ‘final result written exam JE..’

Step 5: A PDF will appear on your screen, check your roll number, credentials.

Step 6: Download and get a print out of your result.

