ESIC JE Recruitment 2018: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineers through its official website. All the candidates interested and eligible for the post are advised to check the official website and esic.nic.in and start applying. According to reports, the last date for submission of the applications has been scheduled for December 15, 2018.

However, the candidates can submit the application fee by November 18, 2018, through the official website of ESIC. Moreover, the candidates applying for the post will have to appear for an interview to be conducted by the authority.

ESIC Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details:

Junior Engineer (Civil) posts – 52

Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts – 27

How to apply for the ESIC JE Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation

Search for the Recruitment link on the homepage and click on it

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a different page

Now, click on the moving link, “Advertisement for Recruitment to the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – 2018 in ESI Corporation. Click here for Apply online”

As per the instructions on the ESIC recruitment notification, candidates need to go to the Home Page

Click on the Recruitment link

Click on Apply online for Recruitment to the post of

Junior Engineer (Civil & Electrical) in ESIC – 2018

Junior Engineer (Civil & Electrical) in ESIC – 2018 And proceed to fill up the application form

Make application fee payment online and submit the form

Take a print out of the application for future reference if necessary

To log into the official website of ESIC and apply for the same online, click on this link: https://www.esic.nic.in/

