ESIC New Delhi Recruitment: The notification for the recruitment of 16 Assistant and Associate Professor has been notified by the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website. The interview for the post is scheduled on 11 October 2019.

ESIC New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) New Delhi, has released the notification for the recruitment of 16 Assistant and Associate Professor. Eligible and Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 11 October 2019. A total of seven vacancies has been released for Associate Professor and nine vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor has been notified.

For applying the post of Associate Professor, Candidates should have Graduated in Dental Surgery Degree of an Indian University or an equivalent qualification with Post Graduate Qualification/Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in the subject and four years teaching experience after post-graduation as Assistant Professor.

Candidates those who will appear for the Assistant Professor post, they must possess a Master degree of Dental Surgery from an Indian University/Diplomate of National Board (DNB) or an equivalent qualification in the concerned subject.

ESIC New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

07 post notified for Associate Professor

09 post notified for Assistant Professor

ESIC New Delhi Recruitment 2019: Pay Allowance

Candidates would be paid Rs 116000 for the post of Associate Professor

Candidates would be paid Rs 101000 for the post of Assistant Professor

ESIC New Delhi Recruitment: How to apply?

Interested candidates are advised to send their application in prescribed format and duly signed by the candidate along with the essential documents on or before 11 October 2019 by speed post/registered post to the address-The Dean, ESIC Dental College, and Hospital, Sector-15, New Delhi-110089. For more information about the vacancies, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Employee State Insurance Corporation.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App