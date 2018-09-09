ESIC Recruitment 2018: There are 539 vacancies against the posts of Social Security Officer, Manager Grade II and Superintendent under Employee's State Insurance Corporation. Candidates can check the notification through the official website and apply for the same.

ESIC Recruitment 2018: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation or ESIC has released a recruitment notification for various posts on its official website – https://www.esic.nic.in/. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the website before applying for the same online. According to the website, applications have been invited for filling up 539 vacancies against the posts of Social Security Officer, Manager Grade II and Superintendent in the organisation.

According to the notification, the last date for submissions of online application forms for the above-mentioned vacancies has been scheduled for October 5, 2018. Applicants need to pay an application fee amounting to Rs 500, which is applicable for general category candidates while the reserved category candidates such as SC/ ST/ PWD or departmental candidates/ females and ex-servicemen need to pay only half the amount, i.e. Rs. 250 along with their filled up application form.

Meanwhile, the applicants must be a commerce/ law/ management graduate from a recognised university to be eligible for the posts. Knowledge of operating a computer and having the ability to use Microsoft Office suites and database is mandatory. Also, the applicants must not be less 21 years or more than 27 years at the time of applying. The remuneration for the selected candidates will be Rs 44, 900 per month, as per reports.

Steps to download the ESIC Recruitment 2018 Notification online:

Visit the official website of the Employee’s State Insurance Corporation – https://www.esic.nic.in/ Search for the link that reads, “ESIC Recruitment 2018 Notification” and clicks on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page A PDF will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

How to apply for the position online?

Go to the homepage and click on the “Apply Online ” link Candidates will be directed to the application form page Here, fill all the necessary personal details without making any mistake Check the application form and then finally submit

