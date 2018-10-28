ESIC Recruitment 2018: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi, invites applications for filling up the posts of Insurance Medical Officers (IMO-Grade II) Allopathic in ESIC hospitals/ dispensaries in 17 states. Currently, 771 Insurance Medical Officer posts are lying vacant. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for the post before November 10, 2018 (last date). The position is open for PAN India basis.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi, invites applications for filling up the posts of Insurance Medical Officers (IMO-Grade II) Allopathic in ESIC hospitals/ dispensaries in 17 states. Currently, 771 Insurance Medical Officer posts are lying vacant. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for the post before November 10, 2018 (last date). The position is open for PAN India basis. The application process has begun from October 12, 2018, and candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of ESIC.

Important Dates:

Opening date and time for online registration of applications – October 12, 2018

Last date and time of closing of registration (Step-I) and submission of application form (Step-II) – November 10, 2018 (upto 11:59 pm)

Last date and time of closing of submission of Online Application Fees through debit card/ credit card or net banking through SB collect system of the (SBI) – November 13, 2018 (upto 11:59 pm)

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates age should not exceed 30 years as on 10.11.2018. Upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for employees of ESICorporation and Government servants in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Govt. Upper age limit is also relaxable to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen & other categories of persons as per rules/instructions of Govt. of India.SC/ ST / OBC candidates shall be eligible for age relaxation to the extent vacanciesreserved for these categories in the concerned State. In case vacancies are not reserved for any of the category/categories in the concerned State, the candidates shall notbe eligible for any age relaxation in that State.

Educational Qualification:

1. A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part-II of third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in Sub-Section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. 2.

2. Completion of Compulsory rotating internship.

3. Registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Scale of Pay:

Level – 9 of Pay Matrix (Rs 53,100/- to Rs. 1,67,800/-) as per 7th CPC. In addition to pay, selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, NPA, HRA and Transport Allowance as per rules in force from time to time.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can visit the official site of ESIC at http://www.esic.nic.in/ and apply for the post on or before November 10, 2018.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD/Departmental candidates, female candidates and Ex-Servicemen – Rs 250

All other categories – Rs 500/-

Click here to know more and download the official notification

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More