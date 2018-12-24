The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has dropped a notification related to the upcoming recruitments. There are vacancies available for the posts of paramedical and nursing staff. The people who want to apply for the post should gear up now. The candidates who will be selected will get postings on the posts of paramedical and nursing staff at different ESIC hospitals, ESIC medical colleges, ESIC institutions across India.

The authorities have released a notification that contains details of available vacancies in each state separately for the positions of a laboratory assistant, pharmacist, technician, physiotherapists, staff nurse, OT assistant etc. The candidates who want to crack the selection process and get into a job of ESCI should keep a regular check on the official website.

The registration will be done through online applications which are advised to be submitted on or before January 21, 2019. An examination will be conducted for the selection which will carry 125 marks on total and will be bilingual. Some of the major areas which will be covered in the question paper will be aptitude, general awareness, general intelligence and arithmetic ability.

To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned here the details of vacancy available state-wise in our country. Take a look!

1. Chattisgarh- 33

2. North East region- 56

3. Bihar- 152

4. Haryana- 12

5. Jammu and Kashmir- 19

6. Himachal Pradesh-27

7. Odisha-53

8. Kerala -13

9. Punjab-7

10. Telangana-185

11. Uttar Pradesh-224

12. Madhya Pradesh-106

13. Maharashtra- 159

14. Gujarat-210

15. Rajasthan-121

16. Uttarakhand-3

17. Tamil Nadu-111

18. Jharkhand-51

19. Delhi NCR-309

20. West Bengal-97

21. Karnataka -311

