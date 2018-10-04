ESIC Recruitment 2018: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Social Security Officer, Manager, GR-II, Superintendent on its official website -esic.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the same till October 5, 2018.

ESIC Recruitment 2018: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) notification regarding the recruitment for the post of a Social Security Officer, Manager, GR-II, Superintendent has been released on the official website esic.nic.in/recruitments. The application submission last date has been scheduled for October 5, 2018. Therefore, candidates need to make sure that they submit their filled up applications by the last date as it will not be accepted after the last date.

Educational qualification:

Candidates must be graduate from a recognized university, however, candidates having Commerce/Law/ Management degree will be given more preference for the posts.

Application fee

SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates/Departmental Candidates/Ex-serviceman need to pay Rs. 250

For other categories: Rs. 500

Note: This fee shall be refunded after deducting bank charges if applicable on appearing in Part-1 written examination.

STEPS TO APPLY for ESIC Recruitment 2018:

Visit the official website of ESIC – esic.nic.in

Click on the Apply online for recruitment to the post of SSO- 2018 option

Click on the Registration tab

Candidates will be taken to the registration page

Enter the necessary details in the form

A provisional registration number and password will be displayed on your screen

Click on save and next tab

Modify if required, verify the details and click on the final submit button.

Important dates to remember for ESIC Recruitment 2018:

Registration starts on September 13

Registration closes on October 5

Closure for editing application: October 5

Last date for printing your application: October 20

Online fee payment: September 13 to October 5

ESIC is a self-financing social security and a health insurance scheme for Indian workers. This fund is managed by the employee’s state insurance corporation according to the rule an regulations stipulated therein ESI Act 1948.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More