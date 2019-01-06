ESIC Recruitment 2019: Applications are open for the recruitment of Paramedical and Nursing Staff posts vacant at Employees' State Insurance Corporation. Interested candidates can log into - esic.nic.in and check the last date.

ESIC Recruitment 2019 Notification: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for recruitment of candidates to the post of Paramedical and Nursing Staff in various divisions through a notification released recently on the official website of ESIC – i.e. on esic.nic.in. Interested candidates can check the notification of the recruitment and apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 21 January 2019.

According to reports, there are as many as 1522 vacant positions under the organisation. candidates must also note that they are required to have the requisite qualification and experience in the concerned field to be eligible for applying to the post. Applications will be accepted only through the online mode. The last date for submission of the online application forms has been scheduled for January 21, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep a print out of the submitted application form for reference in future.

Important Dates for ESIC Recruitment 2019:

Last date for submission of online application: January 21

Vacancy Details of ESIC Recruitment 2019: Number of posts

Jharkhand – Total posts 51

Dietician – 1

Staff Nurse – 26

Pharmacist (Allopathic) – 23

ECG Technician – 1

West Bengal – Total posts 97

Jr. MRT – 1

ECG Technician – 3

Medical Social Worker – 5

OT Assistant -7

Lab. Technician – 7

Pharmacist (Allopathic) – 13

Staff Nurse – 61

Bihar – Total posts 151

OT Assistant – 1

Physiotherapist – 1

Lab. Technician – 1

Lab Assistant – 2

ECG Technician- 2

Pharmacist (Allopathic) – 41

Staff Nurse – 103

