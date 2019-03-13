ESIC Gujarat Recruitment 2019: The application process for 147 UDC and Stenographer posts have been opened by the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on the official website - esic.nic.in/recruitment. Candidates willing to apply for the same may check the details regarding the ESIC vacancies here.

ESIC Recruitment 2019 Notification: Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Gujarat has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for filling up 147 vacancies through its official website- According to reports, the ESIC is conducting this recruitment drive for UDC and Stenographer posts. The eligible candidates need to fill up the forms and send their application on or before 15 April 2019. Candidates need to check the details such as eligibility criteria, recruitment process and required documents for the ESIC REcruitment 2019 before applying online.

Candidates need to log into the official website of Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for filling up the online application form. Candidates can check the steps to download the notification which contains all the details related to the ESIC Recruitment 2019, given for their convenience. According to reports, the last date for submission of the online application forms for the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) vacant posts has been scheduled for April 15, 2019.

ESIC Gujarat Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria:

Stenographer

1. Candidates need to have a Higher Secondary pass certificate or must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized state or central board.

2. Candidates need to have a typing speed of 80 words per minute in stenography in English/Hindi.

3. Candidates need to have a working knowledge of Computer or must have done a basic computer course including use of Office Suites and databases.

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

1. Candidates applying for the UDC need to have a graduation or equivalent degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

2. Candidates need to have working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases same as stenographers

Only those candidates who are in between the age bracket of 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for the ESIC Recruitment 2019. However, reserved category candidates such as SC/ST/OBC will be given age relaxation as per government norms.

Go to the official website of ESIC for applying to the vacant posts: https://www.esic.nic.in/

