ESIC Recruitment 2019: An official notification has been released by The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), inviting all the eligible candidates for vacant 2,258 posts of UDC and Stenographer. The online registration process of ESIC Recruitment 2019 has already been started on the official website of ESIC, esic.nic.in. The last date to apply for the same is April 15.

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): The eligible candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from any recognised university/institute.

Stenographer: The interested applicant should be an intermediate or Class 12 pass from a recognised board or university. Also for the post fo Stenographer, the interested candidates should be able to type 80 word/minute either in English or in Hindi.

ESIC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 1,772 posts

Stenographer: 486 posts

Region-wise vacancies:

Uttar Pradesh Bihar Chhattisgarh Delhi (DMD) Delhi (HQ) Delhi Uttrakhand Rajasthan Haryana Madhya Pradesh Jharkhand Maharashtra Karnataka Kerala Jammu & Kashmir North East Orissa Puducherry Punjab Himachal Pradesh Tamil Nadu Telangana Goa Gujarat West Bengal Andhra Pradesh

ESIC Recruitment 2019: Age limit

The interested candidates should fall into the bracket of 18 to 27 years. Meanwhile, the candidates from the reserved category has an age relaxation, as per the government norms.

ESIC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

All the candidates are requested to apply through the prescribed format on the official website.

ESIC Recruitment 2019: Application fee

The application fee of Rs 500

Important dates:

Last date to apply: April 15

About ESIC

The Parliament promulgated the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948(ESI Act) which was the first major legislation on the social security for workers in independent India. It was a time when the industry and the country was heavily dependent on an assortment of imported goods from the developed or fast developing countries.

