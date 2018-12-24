ESIC recruitment 2019: AS per the latest notification of The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), a recruitment notification has been released for around 1,488 vacant posts on the official website esic.nic.in.

ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited the applications for 1,488 vacant posts on the official website esic.nic.in. The notification has been released to recruit for the posts of Paramedical, Nursing Staff. The interested candidates can apply through the online registration form on the official website. The application process will be closed on January 21 on the official website.

Selection pattern:

The candidates are required to prepare the entrance exams thoroughly as it is the only deciding level as the candidates will be selected on the basis of entrance exams only.

The questions will be bilingual. It will carry a maximum of 125 marks.

ESIC recruitment 2019: Following are the vacancy details in serval states

There are total vacant 1,488 posts. Post wise vacancy details are also available. In the North East region it’s 56, Bihar (152), Chhattisgarh (33)

Haryana (12), Himachal Pradesh (27) Jammu & Kashmir (19) Kerala: 13 Odisha (53) Punjab (7)

Telangana (185) Uttar Pradesh (224) Gujarat (210)

Madhya Pradesh (106) Maharashtra (159)

Rajasthan (121) Tamil Nadu (111) Uttarakhand (3)

West Bengal (97) Delhi NCR (309) Jharkhand (510) Karnataka (311).

ESIC recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

There is an age relaxation of five years for the employees of ESI corporation and government servants and the reserved category candidates, SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen. The candidates’ upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

General/ OBC: The candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 500

SC/ST/PH/Female : The reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: January 21, 2019.

