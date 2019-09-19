ESIC senior resident result 2019: Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the result for the interview round for the recruitment to the post of senior resident. Check details.

ESIC senior resident result 2019 out; know how to check @ esic.nic.in

ESIC senior resident result 2019: The results for the senior resident posts interview has been announced by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). All the candidates who marked their presence for the senior resident interview can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), esic.nic.in.

The interview for the recruitment to the post of senior resident was held on September 12, 2019. As per the notifications issued by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the issued result is provisional and all the candidates are supposed to go through the Document verification process. After that, all the candidates will also have to qualify a medical examination.

Steps to download ESIC senior resident result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), esic.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Result for Walk-in-interview for SR, SR-Contractual and Part/Full-time specialist held on 12.09.19 at ESIC Modal Hospital Noida present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A PDF will open up on the screen.

Step 5: check if you have passed the interview or not as mentioned in the PDF.

Step 6: Download the PDF.

Step 7: Take a print out of the PDF and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About ESIC:

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is basically a self-financing health insurance and security scheme for Indian employees and is administered by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

