Admit cards for the security office-manager II-superintendent 2018 has been finally released by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on its official website esic.nic.in. The aspiring candidates who were patiently waiting for the organisation to release the admit card can now log on to the official website and download the admit cards.

Admit cards for the security office-manager II-superintendent 2018 has been finally released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on its official website esic.nic.in. The aspiring candidates who were patiently waiting for the orgamisation to relase the admist card can now log on to the official website and download the admit cards. Aspiring candidates can log on to the official website esic.nic.in. The candidates have to just open the website using any web browsers and download the admit card.

To download the admit card, the candidates have to provide some generic details including their registration number, personal details including date of birth in order to get access to the admit card. There is no other way to download or get the admit card other than downloading it from the official website which is esic.nic.in.

Take a look at the below mentioned steps to download the admit card

Log on to the official website esic.nic.in Look for the notification which is flashing ESIC SO 2018 admit card or card or hall ticket Tap the link which will land the user on a new page. Look for the information where you have to enter your information like roll number, registration number, personal details including date of birth and any other information which may be required. After the candidate will enter all these details, a soft copy of the admit card will get displayed on the screen. Look for the option which says download or print, click on it and your admit card will be downloaded. The aspiring candidate can also share the admit card via mail to get the print out from any other system.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More