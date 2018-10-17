ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2018: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card or call letters for the upcoming recruitment examination of Security Officers/ Managers Grade-II/ Superintendent. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam need to download the same by logging into esic.nic.in.

ESIC SSO Prelims Admit Card 2018: The admit card or call letters for the upcoming recruitment examination of Security Officers/ Managers Grade-II/ Superintendent has been published by the Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on its official website. Candidates who have filled up the application form for the examination can visit the official website esic.nic.in and download their respective admit cards. The ESIC SSO Prelims 2018examination will be conducted by the Board at different centres across the country on November 3, 2018.

According to reports, the Board had earlier released a notification for the recruitment of candidates against 539 vacant posts and the applications were opened on the official website. As per further reports, candidates who will be selected for the posts will get a remuneration of Rs 44,900 per month. Candidates will have to appear for the preliminary examination and those who qualify in the same will have to appear for the Mains examination. Only the best candidates will be selected based on their performance on prelims and mains examination.

Candidates can check the steps to download the ESIC SSO Admit Card 2018:

Candidates need to log into the official website of Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) – esic.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, ‘download admit card’ and click on the same

Candidates will be redirected to a different window

Here, enter the registration number or roll number and submit the details

The ESIC SSO Admit Card 2018 or call letter will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download it, and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the Admit Card, click on this link: https://www.esic.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More