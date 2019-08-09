ESIC Steno, UDC prelims result 2019 out: The results for the preliminary examinations conducted by Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for the post of UDC and Steno has been announced.

ESIC Steno, UDC prelims result 2019 out: The Employees State Insurance Corporation has announced the results for the ESIC UDC and Steno Prelims 2019 on August 8, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the same can check and download their results by visiting the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), esic.nic.in. The only examination for the same was held in July 14, 2019. All the candidates who have clearly passed the prelims examination will have to appear for the Main examination. Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued a notification which consists of the marks of the candidates who appeared for the UDC post-exam.

Steps to check the ESIC-UDC Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), esic.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying recruitment present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying ESIC UDC Prelims Result 2019 or the ESIC Steno Prelims Result 2019 present at the newly loaded page.

Step 5: Enter all the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download your result.

Step 9: take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

For the post of Upper Divisio Clerk, a total number of 19,693 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Examination on the basis of their performance in the preliminary examination. The Main examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk will be conducted on September 1, 2019. For the post of stenographer, a total number of 852 candidates have been selected for the mains examination for the post of Steno. Candidates can check the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further details.

