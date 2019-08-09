ESIC UDC, Steno Prelims Result 2019 has been announced by the Employees State Insurance Corporation or ESIC on the official website. Candidates can check their respective result by logging into esic.nic.in.

How to check and download the ESIC UDC, Steno Preliminary Results 2019?

Visit the official website of the authority

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ESIC UDC & Steno Prelims Result 2019

On clicking, candidates will be asked to fill in the necessary credentials

On submitting the details, a new window will be displayed

Here, a PDF will appear with the names and roll number of selected candidates

Download the same and take a print out for reference

According to the latest updates, ESIC had conducted the UDC and Steno Phase – I Examination for the Recruitment to the vacant posts on July 14, 2019. Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of ESIC and download the results: https://www.esic.nic.in/

This year, a total of 852 candidates have been shortlisted based on the performance of candidates in UDC, Steno Phase – I Exam 2019 under ESIC. Those who have qualified the first round of examination will have to appear in the Phase-II Exams – i.e. Computer Skill Test and Stenography Test which will be notified to the candidates through a notification yet to be published on the official website of ESIC.

