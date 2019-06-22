All the departments of the Goa government, public sector undertakings and all the educational institutions in the state of Goa in order to implement 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) in educations and jobs. The order was issued by the Goa government on Friday, June 21, 2019. The cabinet led by Chief

Minister Pramod Sawant has passed a resolution last week to provide 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker section of the society in education and government jobs besides the existing reservation criteria. The state Director of Social Welfare Parag Nagarcekar on Friday, issued a memorandum and directed all the public sector undertakings, government departments and all other autonomous bodies to rectify the existing parameters of providing reservation so that it can be provided to the Economically Weaker Section.

The state government has already introduced a survey to find out how many people would have an opportunity from this particular amendment to provide quota to Economically Weaker Section in the general category. The constitutional amendment to provide 10 per cent quota was approved by the parliament in the month of January this year it later got the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

