Fact-Check: UGC Confirms Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
The University Grants Commission (UGC) issued an urgent clarification late Wednesday after a fake public notice began circulating online, falsely claiming that all university examinations across India have been cancelled due to a “war situation.” The fabricated notice, designed to mimic an official UGC announcement, advises students to return home and alleges that exam cancellations have been mandated nationwide.

The official X account of the UGC has strongly refuted these claims, saying on X, “A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home.”

The commission confirmed that no such directive has been issued and described the viral message as completely false and misleading. “UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC.”

To combat the spread of misinformation, the commission reiterated that all verified updates are shared only through the official UGC website and its social media handles.

“All official updates are only on the UGC website and official social media channels of UGC, it said, while warning that “spreading such misinformation is a punishable offence”.

“Don’t fall for fake information. Stay alert. Follow official UGC sources only.”

The UGC has urged students, parents, and educational institutions to remain vigilant and not to act on or circulate unverified information. Legal action may be taken against those found responsible for spreading such deceptive content.

Consequently, students are advised to continue preparing for their scheduled examinations as per the original timetable, unless notified otherwise through official UGC communications.

UGC University Grants Commission

