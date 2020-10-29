The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued a notice on its website stating that the news spreading throughout social media about the Chartered Accountants (AC) exam schedule is fake.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued a notice on its website stating that the news spreading throughout social media about the Chartered Accountants (AC) exam schedule is fake. ICAI announced that a fake message dated October 27 has been raging across social media making false claims about the postponement of the ICAI exam schedule. ICAI then reassured that the exam schedule shall begin from November 21, as planned.

ICAI also advised the students and the public at large that they do not get manipulated by elements with shady intentions and determined to hinder the preparation of students and others who are involved in the examination process.

ICAI new exam dates:

Foundation course exam – 8 December 2020, 10 December 2020, 12 December 2020 and 14 December 2020

Intermediate (IPC) course exam for group-I- 22 November 2020, 24 November 2020, 26 November 2020, and 28 November 2020 and IPC group II on 1 December 2020, 3 December 2020 and 5 December 2020.

Intermediate course exam under new scheme group I- 22 November 2020, 24 November 2020, 26 November 2020, and 28 November 2020 and group II on 1 December 2020, 3 December 2020, 5 December 2020, and 7 December 2020.

Final course under old scheme group-I exams- 21 November 2020, 23 November 2020, 25 November 2020, and 27 November 2020 and group-II exams on 29 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 4 December 2020, and 6 December 2020.

Final course exams under the new scheme (Group-I)- 21 November 2020, 23 November 2020, 25 November 2020, and 27 November 2020. Group II on 29 November 2020, 2 December 2020, 4 December 2020, and 6 December 2020.

Insurance and risk management (IRM) technical exam- 21 November 2020, 23 November 2020, 25 November 2020 and 27 November 2020.

International trade laws and world trade group A exam- 21 November 2020 and 23 November 2020.

Group B on 25 November 2020 and 27 November 2020.

