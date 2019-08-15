Faridabad Court Haryana Recruitment 2019: The notification for the recruitment of Clerk, Stenographer & Driver Posts has been notified for Office of the District & Session Judge, Faridabad. There is a total of 25 posts notified through this recruitment drive.

Faridabad Court Haryana Recruitment 2019: Office of the District & Session Judge, Faridabad has released the notification for the recruitment of Clerk, Stenographer & Driver Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 24 August 2019. There is a total of 25 posts notified through this recruitment drive. The last date to fill and submit the application form is August 24, 2019, by 5:00 PM.

Faridabad Court Haryana Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Clerk – 21

Stenographer Grade 3 English – 4

Driver

Faridabad Court Haryana Recruitment 2019: Salary:

For the post of Clerk, the average salary per month is Rs. 16,000

For the post of Stenographer Grade 3 English, the average salary per month is Rs. 17,600

In order to become eligible for the Faridabad Court Haryana Recruitment exam for clerk post, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with English as a compulsory subject at class 10th level. Candidates must be a minimum of 18 years of age in order to apply for the post. The maximum age should be 42 Years.

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to ” Office of the District & Session Judge, Faridabad ” latest by 24 August 2019 by 05:00 PM.

