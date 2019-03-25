Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: Application process for the recruitment of candidates to various FCI vacant positions will be closed on March 30, 2019. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the same may do the same on or before the last date through the official website of FCI - i.e. fci.gov.in

Food Corporation of India (FCI) Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) had released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various posts through its official website. The notification had been released at fci.gov.in and all those who are willing to apply for the same may check the details regarding the vacant positions under the organisation by visiting the official website of Food Corporation of India.

According to the notification, there are more than 4000 vacant positions and the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for March 30, 2019. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications for the vacancies must log into the official website of FCI – i.e. fci.gov.in and submit their filled up application forms before the closure of the process through the website.

Candidates can go to the link given here and check the notification for more details regarding the vacant positions: http://fci.gov.in.

FCI is conducting this recruitment drive for the posts of Stenographer, Typist and Assistant. Candidates applying for the recruitment process must note that only the best candidates will be shortlisted for the vacant posts on the basis of online examination, skill test, and document verification to be conducted by the FCI recruiting wing.

Important Dates to remember:

Submission of online application form starts: February 23, 2019

Application fee payment starts: February 23, 2019

Online Application submission and fee payment last date: March 25, 2019

Admit Cards to be available for download on the website – 15 days prior to the commencement of online written examination

Date of Online Test (Preliminary): March/ April/ May 2019

How to apply for FCI recruitment 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website fci.gov.in

On the homepage, search for the link ‘current recruitment’ and click on the same

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Here, click on the zone you wish to apply to and then click on apply online

After clicking on the link, go to the ‘new registration’ option

Fill the application form and make online fee payment

Upload scanned copies of supporting documents along with the application form

Take print out of the confirmation page after submission of the application form online for future reference

