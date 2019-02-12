Food Corporation of India (FCI), has released the recruitment notification for the following posts such as Junior Engineer (je) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade II (AGII) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade-III (AG III) (General / Accounts / Technical / Depot posts in Offices on the official website fci.gov.in. The interested candidates can apply online for FCI Posts from 23 February to 25 March 2019.

Food Corporation of India (FCI), has published the recruitment notification for the following posts such as Junior Engineer (je) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade II (AGII) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade-III (AG III) (General / Accounts / Technical / Depot posts in Offices on the official website fci.gov.in. The eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply online for FCI Posts from 23 February to 25 March 2019. A candidate can apply in any one zone-North Zone OR South Zone OR East Zone OR West Zone OR North East Zone.

FCI is one of the largest Public Sector Undertakings ensuring the food security of the Nation.

Selection pattern

On the basis of Online Exam/Skill test and Interview (wherever applicable) followed by document verification, the selection of the candidates will be done.

Important Dates

Commencement of the submission of online application form along with fee payment: 23 February 2019 from 10:00 PM

Last Date & time for submission of online application and payment of fee – 25 March 2019

Admit cards availability: 15 days prior to announced date of examination

Date of Online Test- Tentatively in the month of March/April/May, 2019

FCI Recruitment 2019 Age Limit:

JE: 28 Years

Steno: 25 Years

AG-III: 27 Years

AG-II: 28 Years

Typist: 25 Years

Online application link

How to Apply for FCI Jobs 2019

The eligible candidates can apply through the official website from 23 February 2019 to 25 March 2019

Application Fee:

The candidates are requested to pay the application fee of Rs Rs. 500/- {Excluding bank charges but including GST by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI. The candidates are requested to provide the information as asked on the screen.

