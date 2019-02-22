FCI jobs 2019: The Food Corporation of India has invited job applications for more than 4000 vacant position. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through FCI's official website @ fci.gov.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply online for FCI's 4000 jobs.

FCI jobs 2019: The Food Corporation of India has invited job applications for more than 4000 vacant position. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through FCI’s official website @ fci.gov.in. The online process for 4000 FCI jobs would commence from February 23, 2019. According to the official notification from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited the job applications for the Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). The last date to apply online for 4000 FCI post would be March 25, 2019. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for the FCI jobs 2019.

The candidates applying for the FCI job 2019 must have a diploma or degree in Engineering. The FCI has decided 28-years as the maximum age limit for the candidates applying for the Junior Engineers post. While for the Stenographer’s post, the maximum age limit is 25 years. The upper age limit of the Typist candidates should not be more than 25 years.

Here are the steps to apply online for FCI’s 4000 jobs:

Visit the official website of the Food Corporation of India @ fci.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads Food Corporation of India jobs. You will be redirected to a new page now. Fill the application form step by step. Submit the application form.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More