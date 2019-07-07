FCI Phase I Result 2019: The result for the Phase I examination has been declared by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Candidates can check their result by visiting fci.gov.in.

FCI Phase I Result 2019: The Food Corporation of India or the FCI has declared the Phase I results online for the post of Steno and Assistant. All the candidates who have appeared for the same can visit the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in. The FCI Phase-1 online examination was conducted from May 31, 2019, to June 3, 2019. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the result for the north zone only. The results for the rest of the zones will be soon announced on the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in. All the candidates who have qualified the phase I of the online exam will now be eligible for the Phase II online exam.

Steps to check FCI Phase I Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying FCI Phase I Result for North Zone 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you.

Through this recruitment drive, Food Corporation of India (FCI) is going to recruit a total number of 4103 candidates on the post of junior engineer, stenographer typist and assistant.

Important dates for the FCI Phase Result 2019:

Release month of recruitment notification: February 2019

First date to apply online: February 23, 2019

Last date to apply online: March 30, 2019

Result announcement for the North Zone: July 7, 2019

