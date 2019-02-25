FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification announcing 4,130 vacant positions under the organisation. According to the notification, application process for filling up the mentioned vacancies has been opened on the official website of FCI from February 28, 2019. All the interested candidates can check the notification on the official website to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the vacancies before filling up the application form at fci.gov.in.
Moreover, candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application form for the vacancies has been scheduled for March 30. Candidates are advised to complete the application process as early as possible to avoid last minute rush. Candidates can click on this link to read the detailed notification of the FCI Recruitment 2019: fci.gov.in.
FCI Recruitment 2019: 4,103 posts distribution details:
East Zone: 538
Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering) : 26 + 10
Stenographer Grade-II: 9
AG-II (Hindi): 2
Typist (Hindi): 12
AG-III (General): 106
AG-III (Accounts): 87
AG-III (Technical): 224
AG-III (Depot): 61
West Zone: 735
Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 14 + 9
Steno Grade-II: 9
AG-II (Hindi): 4
Typist (Hindi): 4
AG-III (General): 124
AG-III (Accounts): 65
AG-III (Technical): 153
AG-III (Depot): 353
North East Zone: 291
Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 2
Stenographer Grade-II: 8
AG-II (Hindi): 1
Typist (Hindi): 4
AG-III (General): 112
AG-III (Accounts): 22
AG-III (Technical): 3
AG-III (Depot): 131
North Zone: 1999
Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 46 + 30
Stenographer Grade-II: 43
AG-II (Hindi): 22
Typist (Hindi): 16
AG-III (General): 256
AG-III (Accounts): 287
AG-III (Technical): 286
AG-III (Depot): 1013
South Zone- 540
Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering) : 26 + 15
Stenographer Grade-II: 7
AG-II (Hindi): 15
Typist (Hindi): 2
AG-III (General): 159
AG-III (Accounts): 48
AG-III (Technical): 54
AG-III (Depot): 213
Here are the important dates of FCI recruitment 2019:
Online application process starts on February 28
Last date for submission of application: March 30
Admit Cards to release date: 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination
Online Exam date: April/ May 2019
Click here to view the detailed FCI recruitment 2019 official notification
