FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification announcing 4,130 vacant positions under the organisation. According to the notification, application process for filling up the mentioned vacancies has been opened on the official website of FCI from February 28, 2019. All the interested candidates can check the notification on the official website to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the vacancies before filling up the application form at fci.gov.in.

Moreover, candidates must note that the last date for submission of the application form for the vacancies has been scheduled for March 30. Candidates are advised to complete the application process as early as possible to avoid last minute rush. Candidates can click on this link to read the detailed notification of the FCI Recruitment 2019: fci.gov.in.

FCI Recruitment 2019: 4,103 posts distribution details:

East Zone: 538

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering) : 26 + 10

Stenographer Grade-II: 9

AG-II (Hindi): 2

Typist (Hindi): 12

AG-III (General): 106

AG-III (Accounts): 87

AG-III (Technical): 224

AG-III (Depot): 61

West Zone: 735

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 14 + 9

Steno Grade-II: 9

AG-II (Hindi): 4

Typist (Hindi): 4

AG-III (General): 124

AG-III (Accounts): 65

AG-III (Technical): 153

AG-III (Depot): 353

North East Zone: 291

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 2

Stenographer Grade-II: 8

AG-II (Hindi): 1

Typist (Hindi): 4

AG-III (General): 112

AG-III (Accounts): 22

AG-III (Technical): 3

AG-III (Depot): 131

North Zone: 1999

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering): 46 + 30

Stenographer Grade-II: 43

AG-II (Hindi): 22

Typist (Hindi): 16

AG-III (General): 256

AG-III (Accounts): 287

AG-III (Technical): 286

AG-III (Depot): 1013

South Zone- 540



Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering and Electrical Mechanical Engineering) : 26 + 15

Stenographer Grade-II: 7

AG-II (Hindi): 15

Typist (Hindi): 2

AG-III (General): 159

AG-III (Accounts): 48

AG-III (Technical): 54

AG-III (Depot): 213

Here are the important dates of FCI recruitment 2019:

Online application process starts on February 28

Last date for submission of application: March 30

Admit Cards to release date: 15 days prior to the commencement of the examination

Online Exam date: April/ May 2019

Click here to view the detailed FCI recruitment 2019 official notification

