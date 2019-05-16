FCI Recruitment 2019: The admit cards for the examination to be held for the recruitment in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) have been issued. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in.

FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued the admit cards for the recruitment examination to be held soon. All the candidates who have filled the application form for the same can download the admit card by visiting the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in. The recruitment examination for the same is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 3, 2019. Previously, the Food Corporation of India invited applications for 4103 vacancies to the post of Junior Engineer in civil engineering and electrical mechanical engineering, Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade-III.

Steps to download the admit card for FCI Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying download admit card present on the home page.

Step 3: you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number, date of birth and the roll number in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and a keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Paper pattern for FCI recruitment 2019:

Candidates will be supposed to answer objective type questions in the phase-I of the online test which will include multiple choice questions. Every question will contain one marks and 0.4 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Phase-II of the online test will consist of two papers. In Paper-I, the candidates will have to answer 120 multiple choice questions related to general aptitude including general intelligence, reasoning, computer proficiency, current events data analysis, data interpretation, numerical ability. In paper-II, candidates will have to answer 60 multiple choice questions related to the job-specific topic.

