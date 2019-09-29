FCI recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India or the FCI has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of manager. Check details.

FCI recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of manager by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), fci.gov.in. All the candidates are urged to appy for the recruitment to the post of manager in FCI before the last date of application which is October 27, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number

of 330 posts are to be filled.

All the candidates who will be hired as a manager will be shortlisted as Management trainee and serve at the same post for a tenure of six

months.

Important dates for FCI recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: September 28, 2019

Last date to apply online: October 27, 2019

Vacancy details for FCI recruitment 2019:

North Zone: 187 vacancies

South Zone: 65 vacancies

West Zone: 15 vacancies

East Zone: 37 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for FCI recruitment 2019:

Age limit for FCI recruitment 2019:

The upper age limit for the recruitment to the post of Manager (HINDI) in Food Corporation of India is 35 years and for other mentioned posts, the upper age limit is 28 years as on August 1, 2019.

Selection procedure for FCI recruitment 2019:

The selection process for the same will consist of online test, interview and training. The online test will consist of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. The phase-I exam consists of English Language, Numerical aptitude and reasoning ability.

About FCI:

The Food Corporation of India or the FCI is an organization administered by the Government of India. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) was established in the year 1965 and initially, the headquarters were in Chennai which was later shifted to New Delhi.

