FCI Recruitment 2019: The application process for 4103 Junior Engineer, Typist and Assistant vacant positions has begun on the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI). Candidates can check the eligibility criteria fci.gov.in, details inside

FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Junior Engineer, Typist and Assistant through its official website – fci.gov.in. According to reports, there are 4103 vacant posts under the organisation which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive. The interested candidates can check the details such as eligibility criteria, age limit, application procedure on the official website by logging into it.

Moreover, the candidates must note that the application process has started through the official website from today, February 23 and it the process has been scheduled to be closed on March 25, 2019. It has also been learned that out of the total 4103 vacancies, 388 vacant positions will be reserved for the Economically Weaker sections under the new government guidelines. Candidates must note that they need to fulfil all the criteria for c=being eligible for submitting their applications for the vacancies. For more details, click on this link: http://fcinefjobs.com

Direct link to download application notification: FCI Recruitment Notification 2019

How to apply for FCI Recruitment 2019?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of FCI as mentioned above

Step 2: Search for the link that reads, “Apply Online” and click on it

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to the application page

Step 4: Here, register yourself and fill up the online application form

Step 5: Check all the details carefully in the application before submitting it finally

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

Direct link to apply online: FCI Online Application 2019

