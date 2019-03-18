FCI recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India has started the application process to fill a total of 4,103 vacancies for various posts such as Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the official website fci.gov.in.

FCI recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India is on a process to fill a total of 4,103 vacancies for various posts such as Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). The application process is going and the interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website fci.gov.in. The last date to apply on the official website is March 30, 2019. Candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination, skill test, and document verification. The candidates can apply in any zone. However, they have to limit their zone to only one.

In case, any candidate who has filled for multiple zones, their candidature probably be canceled, according to official notification.

FCI recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates need to visit the official website fci.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link ‘current recruitment’

After this, you will be redirected to a new page. Click on the zone you wish to apply, then click on apply online. After clicking on this, click on ‘new registration’. Duly fill the form and make payment. At the end upload the documents.

FCI recruitment 2019: Fee

FCI recruitment 2019: Documents needed

The interested applicants will upload the following documents while filling the form–

A handwritten declaration form should not be written in capital letters.

A scanned copy of left thumb impression along with a photograph and signature

FCI recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Phase-I is the online test for which the applicants will have to answer objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).

In Paper I, there will be 120 MCQs. The question will vary from general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation.

There is a negative marking for every question. Each question carries one mark. For every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted. the marks obtained in the phase-I will not be considered in final merit ranking.

Phase II test will have two papers. In paper II, the candidates will be asked 60 MCQs on the job-specific topic.

