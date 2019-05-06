FCI Recruitment 2019: Check exam dates for 4103 posts and other details: The said examination is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2019 and will be concluded on June 3, 2019. Candidates can check the exam dates on official website @fci.gov.in.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Monday has released the examination dates for the 4103 vacancies for various posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). The said examination is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2019 and will be concluded on June 3, 2019. Candidates can check the exam dates on official website @fci.gov.in.

Examination Pattern:

The examination for over 4,103 vacancies will be of one hour. The test will be conducted in 4 shifts each day beginning from May 31 to June 3, 2019.

How to check exam dates:

Candidates need to check the latest dates and exam venues from the official website @fci.gov.in. The admit cards will be released 15 days from the date of examination. As per reports, the department is likely to release the hall tickets on May 13, 2019.

All the candidates will be selected on the basis of online examinations (Phase-I & Phase-II) followed by the document verification process. The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams.

In the Phase-I of the online test, the test will be Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry equal 01 (one) mark. For each wrong answer, there will be negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) of the mark assigned to that question. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no negative marking for that question. The marks obtained in Phase-I will not be reckoned in final merit ranking.

