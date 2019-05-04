FCI recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) which published an advertisement to fill over 4,103 vacancies at various posts has released the examination dates of the same on the official website fci.gov.in. The examination will begin from May 31, 2019 and end on June 3, 2019. The candidates will have to appear for one hour’s duration examination. The candidates will be recruited for the posts such as Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III).

FCI recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is all set to conduct the examination for over 4,103 vacancies at various posts. Of which, the exam dates have been released on the official website fci.gov.in. As per the latest notification, the examination will begin from May 31, 2019 and concluded on June 3, 2019. The candidates will take the examination of one hour’s duration. This would be conducted in four shifts each day. The examination will be held on four days. These posts are Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III).

Every candidate the admit cards will be issued. On the admit cards, the exam dates venue and shift timing will be mentioned. The expected date of releasing the admit card is before 15 days before the exam. The expected date of releasing the hall ticket for FCI recruitment 2019 is after May 13, 2019 at the official website .

FCI recruitment 2019 exam date: Test pattern

Phase-I: The test will be online for which the candidates need to answer objective type or multiple choice questions. Every question will carry one mark. Since there will be negative marking, for every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted. However, the marks obtained in phase-I will not be considered in the final merit ranking.

FCI recruitment 2019 exam date: What to do after Phase 1

The qualifiers of the paper-I will have to appear for phase II exam. The phase II test will comprise of two paper papers. In paper I- The candidates will attempt 120 MCQs. These questions will vary from general aptitude consisting of reasoning/ general intelligence, English language, computer proficiency, general awareness, current events, data analysis / numerical ability/data interpretation.

In paper II, the candidates will be asked 60 MCQs particularly on the job-specific topic.

