All those who have submitted their applications are advised to check the details regarding the recruitment exam given here and also check the instructions to download the FCI Admit Card 2019 through the official website.

How to download the FCI Admit Card 2019 for 4103 Posts?

Step 1: Visit the official website of FCI mentioned above – fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “FCI Admit Card 2019 download”

Step 3: On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Here, enter the registration number and click on submit button

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen of your computer

Meanwhile, candidates must note that the FCI Phase -1 Exam for JE, Typist, Assistant Grade and Steno Posts is tentatively scheduled to be conducted by the authority in the month of April/May this year at various exam centres. Reports say that the hall tickets for the upcoming recruitment examination will be available for download 15 days prior to the commencement of the FCI Recruitment Exam 2019.

