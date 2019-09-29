FCI Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Food Corporation of India or FCI has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates to Managerial posts on fci.gov.in. Candidates interested can check the notification before filling the online application form.

FCI Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to Managerial posts through its official website – fci.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website before filling the online application form for the vacancies announced by FCI. According to the reports, the notification for Manager (General/ Accounts/ Movement/Depot/Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi) is now available on the FCI official website for download. Candidates can check the steps to download the FCI Recruitment Notification 2019 given below.

Moreover, a notification on the official website read, “Zone-Wise recruitment for Manager General/Depot/Movement/Accounts/Technical/Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering/Hindi to published on 28th September 2019”

How to download the FCI Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Candidates need to visit the official website – fci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Current Recruitment link

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to the Category II Recruitment page

Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment Advertisement No.2/2019-FCI Category II”

On clicking, the details of the recruitment will be displayed on a PDF

Go through the same and start applying as directed

Direct link to download the FCI Recruitment Notification 2019: Recruitment Advertisement No.2/2019-FCI Category II

The notice on the FCI official website also says that for the application process, candidates will have to click On the Zone wise application link only. The application link will remain active from September 28, 2019 -10:00 PM till October 27, 2019 – 4:00 PM)

