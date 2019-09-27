FCI recruitment 2019: Notification for 330 Manager posts released, apply at fci.gov.in

FCI recruitment 2019: Food Corporation of India(FCI) has notified about the recruitment for category 2 posts. A total of 330 vacancies would be filled in this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply at fci.gov.in.

Food Corporation of India(FCI), fci.gov.in. The application process will commence from September 28, 2019.

Food Corporation of India(FCI) has released the notification on their official website. This recruitment drive is to fill posts of Manager(general/depot/movement/accounts/technical/civil engineering/electrical mechanical engineering/Hindi). Candidates will be shortlisted as a management trainee and after completing the training of 6 months they will be designated as manager.

Candidates must know that recruitment process of Food Corporation of India will be done through the online mode and application will be accepted for South, East, West, and North-East Zones on the official website of FCI that is fci.gov.in.

FCI recruitment 2019: Important dates

The online application process starts on September 28, 2019(10:00 AM)

The online application process ends on October 27, 2019(04: 00 PM)

FCI recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 330 vacancies would be filled in this recruitment drive

North Zone – 24 Posts

Management Trainee (General)

Management Trainee (Depot)

Management Trainee (Movement)

Management Trainee (Accounts)

Management Trainee (Technical)

Management Trainee (Civil Engineering/Electrical /Mechanical)

South Zone – 65 Posts

Management Trainee (General)

Management Trainee (Depot)

Management Trainee (Movement)

Management Trainee (Accounts)

Manager (Hindi)

West Zone – 15 Posts

Management Trainee (General)

Management Trainee (Depot)

Management Trainee (Movement)

Management Trainee (Accounts)

Management Trainee (Technical)

Manager (Hindi)

East Zone – 37 Posts

Management Trainee (General)

Management Trainee (Depot)

Management Trainee (Accounts)

Management Trainee (Technical)

Manager (Hindi)

North East- 26 Posts

Management Trainee (General)

Management Trainee (Depot)

Management Trainee (Accounts)

Management Trainee (Technical)

Management Trainee (Civil Engineering)

FCI recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria for various posts

Management Trainee (Depot/ General/ Movement): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; or CA/ICWA/CS



Management Trainee (Accounts): Associate Membership of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or The Institute of Cost Accountants of India or The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ORCom from a recognized University and Post Graduate Full-time MBA (Fin) Degree / Diploma of minimum 2 years recognized by UGC/AICTE; or Post Graduate Part-time MBA (Fin) Degree / Diploma (not in the nature of distance education) of minimum 3 years duration recognized by UGC/AICTE; or Post Graduate MBA (Fin) Degree/Diploma by distance education mode recognized by UGC-AICTE- DEC Joint Committee.



Management Trainee (Technical): B.Sc. (Agriculture) / B.Tech / BE in Food Science / Food Science and Technology / Agricultural Engg. / Bio Technology from a recognized University / an Institution approved by AICTE.



Management Trainee (Engineering): Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent



Manager (Hindi): Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level. OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with Hindi and English as a subject at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with English medium and Hindi as a subject at the degree level. OR Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with Hindi medium and English as a subject at the degree level.

FCI recruitment 2019: Salary

During the training period: Rs 40,000

After training period: Rs 40,000- Rs 01,40,000

FCI recruitment 2019: Selection process

Management trainee: Applicants will have to pass an online test followed by an interview than the training of the shortlisted candidates

Manager(Hindi): Applicants will have to pass an online test followed by an interview.

