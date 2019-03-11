FCI Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online applications to recruit 4,103 candidates for Junior Engineer (JE), Steno, Typist & Assistant Posts that are lying vacant.

FCI Recruitment 2019 Notification: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) online recruitment process 2019 has started as per the schedule. All candidates, who were waiting for applying for FCI jobs can check the official website fci.gov.in for more details. Applications have been invited for 4,103 Junior Engineer (JE), Steno, Typist & Assistant Posts and eligible candidates can apply online from 23 February to 25 March 2019.

According to the notification, a candidate can apply for the said FCI posts in any one zone only i.e. East Zone or West Zone or North Zone or South Zone or North East Zone.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Skill test /Online Exam (wherever applicable) followed by educational/ professional, Date of Birth, Nativity and caste certificates verification.

Official Wedsite Link:

http://fci.gov.in

Vacancy Details:

The largest Public Sector Undertaking organisation Food Corporation of India (FCI) has published recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering),Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade-III (AG III), Assistant Grade II (AGII) (Hindi), (General / Accounts / Technical / Depot posts in Offices spread all over the Country.

Important Dates:

– 23 February 2019 from 10:00 PM: Submission of online application form along with fee payment will commence

– 25 March 2019: Closure Date for submission of Online Application and payment

– Admit Cards will be available on the website for download – 15 days prior to announced date of examination

– March/ April/ May 2019: Date of Online Test (Preliminary)

Educational Qualification and Experience:

-Assistant Grade-II (Hindi) – A degree of a recognised University with Hindi as the main subject. Proficiency in English. One year experience of translation from English to Hindi and contrariwise

-Assistant Grade III – Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in the use of computers.

-Assistant Grade-III (Accounts) – Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in the use of computers.

-Assistant Grade III (Technical) – B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University. Or B. Sc. with any of the following subjects from a recognised University: Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology / Bio-Chemistry / Microbiology / Food Science. Or B. Tech / BE in Food Science / Food Science and Technology / Agricultural Engineering / Bio-Technology from a recognized University / an institution approved by AICTE.

-Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering) – Degree in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

-Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) – Degree in Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Diploma in Electrical Engineering Or Mechanical Engineering with one year experience in the case of Diploma holders only.

-Steno Grade-II – Graduate along with ‘O’ level qualification of DOEACC and speed of 40 (words per minute) and 80 (words per minute) in typing and shorthand respectively or Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application with speed of 40 (words per minute) and 80 (words per minute) in typing and shorthand respectively.

-Typist (Hindi) – Graduation or equivalent, speed in Hindi Typing.

-Assistant Grade III (Depot) – Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in the use of computers.

Age Limitation:

-Steno – 25 Years

-Typist – 25 Years

-AG-III – 27 Years

-AG-II – 28 Years

-JE- 28 Years

