Online registration for 4,103 vacancies begins @ fci.gov.in, steps to apply: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online application for the current recruitments in its Depots and Offices spread all over the country. The online application process has already commenced from Thursday, February 28, 2019. The applicants who are looking for an opportunity in the sector can visit the official website @ fci.gov.in. There are vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Hindi), Steno Grade-II (Hindi), and Assistant Grade- III (AG III). Those who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for the above mentioned posts.

The Zone wise projected vacancies are as 1999 (North Zone), 540 (South Zone), 538 (East Zone), 735 (West Zone) and 291 (North East Zone). Thus there are currently around 4,103 vacancies in the FCI and a candidate can apply only in one zone to anyone post that is described within it. The application process will end on March 30, 2019, at 12:00 am.

FCI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website, fci.gov.in

Click on the ‘online application process’

Enter required details as mentioned in the official notification

Upload your scanned image and submit application fees

Completing the application process, click on ‘Submit’

If a candidate is claiming a particular qualification as equivalent qualification as per the requirement of the Notice of examination, wherever applicable, order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications, will be required to be produced by the candidates at the time of document verification and as and when required by FCI, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in Essential Qualifications. The decision of FCI shall be final and binding in this regard.

