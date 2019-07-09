FCI Recruitment exam result 2019: The Food Corporation of India or FCI has released the Phase 1 recruitment examination on the official website – fci.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the FCI Recruitment Examination 2019 are advised to check the results on the website.
How to check the FCI Recruitment exam result 2019?
- Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India – fci.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “FCI Recruitment Phase 1 Exam result download”
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, enter your login details to access the result
- On submitting the details, a pdf containing the roll numbers will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download and check your roll number on it
- Take a print out of the same for future reference