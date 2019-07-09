FCI Recruitment exam result 2019: The Food Corporation of India or FCI has declared the Phase 1 results of the recruitment examination on its official website - fci.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the results given below.

All the candidates who have appeared in the FCI Recruitment Examination 2019 are advised to check the results on the website.

How to check the FCI Recruitment exam result 2019?

Visit the official website of Food Corporation of India – fci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “FCI Recruitment Phase 1 Exam result download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your login details to access the result

On submitting the details, a pdf containing the roll numbers will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and check your roll number on it

Take a print out of the same for future reference

