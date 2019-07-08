FCI Result 2019. Food Corporation of India has released the result of the FCI Phase-I exam held for 4103 posts Junior Engineer, Stenographer Typist and Assistant on its official website. Candidates those who have successfully qualified the Phase-I exam are now eligible FCI Phase- 2 online exams. Candidates must log in the official website of FCI to check their result.

FCI Result 2019: Food Corporation of India declares Phase-1 result for 4103 posts of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Ag II) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade-III (Ag III) (General Accounts, Technical, Depot) on its official website, ie fci.gov.in.

Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can log in the official website of FCI to check their result. The FCI Phase-1 online exam 2019 was held from May 31 to June 3 2019. Candidates must note that the FCI has released the result of the North zone only. The result of other zones will be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

A total of 4103 vacancies have been notified through this recruitment process for the post of Junior Engineer, Stenographer Typist and Assistant. The candidates those who have qualified the FCI Phase-1 online exam are now eligible for FCI Phase- 2 online exams.

FCI Result 2019: Steps to check FCI Phase 1 result 2019

Step 1: Login the official website of Food Corporation of India, fci.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the FCI Phase 1 Result for North Zone 2019 link.

Step 3: Enter Roll Number, registration number, D.O.B, captcha code carefully

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: The result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates must note that selection of the candidates will be based on the Online Exam followed by the Skill test and then the document verification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App