Padmabhushan K Padmanabhaiah IAS retd. Ex Home Secretary Government of India, Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Sadhu Narsinha Reddy IRS Spl Secy Finance Govt. Of AP felicitated 15 candidates who had successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination – 2019 at Neradmet CP Office.

Padmabhushan K Padmanabhaiah addressing the candidates congratulated them for being successful during the extraordinary times. He said he found how WhatsApp can be used for productive purposes seeing the initiative of Sri Mahesh Bhagwat. He stated that civil service is a long journey and gave important suggestions for the candidates right from the foundation at Mussoorie to retirement. He insisted that the candidates must learn the local language and local laws. He reiterated the significance of making friendship with officers of all services and all kinds of intellectuals in the society as to whether an IAS or IPS officer needs to be a leader and cannot work alone but in a team.

He advised the candidates to gain ground knowledge when on the field and also be accessible to people so much that when everything is equal, to favor the poor and underprivileged. He further suggested the candidates specialize in a broad area of services like commerce or industry or agriculture and so on. He emphasized that during the 35 years of service the candidates have to remember that All India Services are meant for service with a national perspective and so to keep service as a motto throughout.

Also read: BPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications open for 119 lecturer posts, last date September 4

Also read: CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 declared: Follow these steps to check result

He also shared his experiences with the candidates about his services in the department and said that, they would eventually fall in love with their profession. He congratulated Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police Rachakonda for mentoring the aspirants and going out of his way to help others in the society. Since his services have been globally acknowledged, and that he deserves more than, these congratulatory messages.

Sri Mahesh M Bhagwat, IPS congratulated all the successful candidates and said that success should not be taken to head and failure should not be taken to heart. He said that UPSC has no short cuts it is an exam of perseverance, it needs dedication and hard work which has paid off these candidates. He advised the candidates to be cool in head, to have their feet on ground and keep the fire to serve society burning in their hearts. He said that he is happy to have mentored nearly 125 successful candidates out of 829 candidates and 14 out of top 100 ranks. While 70 of the 125 candidates are from Maharashtra, 55 are from the two Telugu and other states.

Sri Sadhu Narsimha Reddy IRS, Special Secretary Finance to Andhra Pradesh Government has stated that he has been mentoring the civil service aspirants along with Sri Mahesh Bhagwat through whatsapp and advised that the selected candidates keep up the spirit of service and learning through out their career. He further stated that the candidates also should come forward to tread the path of Sri Mahesh Bhagwat in selflessly helping the civil service aspirants reach their goal.

Towards the end, the successful candidates shared their success stories and thanked the Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, who helped them in getting through the exams. They expressed their gratitude towards their parents, teachers like Sri Mahesh Bhagwat who have helped them reach their goal. P.Dhatri Reddy(46),M.Suryteja (76), K.Raviteja (77), M.V.Satya Sai Karthik (103), M.Makarand(110) , K. Prem sagar (170), B.Satya Prakash (218), P.Sandeep Kumar (244), B. Rahul (272), Sankeerth S.(330),Mourya Krishna Chandrasekhar (470),K. Satya Dharma Pratap(510), D.Vinay Kanth (516), Ch Rajanikant (598), K Shashikanth(764) attended the program and received felicitation from Dr Padmanabhaiah.

The programme was attended by DCP Malkajigiri Rakshita Murthi, IPS, Addl DCP Admin Shilpavalli, parents and relatives of the selected candidates.

Also read: BSEB 10th, 12th Results 2020 declared: Steps to check and download marksheet